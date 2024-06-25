Brighton and Leeds United compete for Ghanaian forward Edmund Baidoo

Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United are both pursuing Ghanaian forward Edmund Baidoo, who has been impressive in Norway's second-tier league with Sogndal Fotball.

Baidoo has tallied nine goals and seven assists in the first half of the season, drawing significant interest from several clubs.

Baidoo's consistent high-level performance has caught the attention of Premier League clubs, with Brighton already making contact with the forward and his representatives.

Leeds United, who nearly secured promotion to the Premier League last season, are also in the mix for Baidoo’s signature.

In addition to interest from England, Scottish giants Celtic and Belgian side Club Brugge KV are also keen on the talented attacker.

The 18-year-old has only been in Norway since March this year, having signed from AsanSka FC. Despite the short time, he has quickly adapted and made a strong impact.

His contract with Sogndal runs until 2027, but his impressive form could see him make a move sooner. With multiple clubs vying for his talents, Baidoo’s future looks promising as he continues to attract attention from top European teams.