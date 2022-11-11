Brighton boss explains new role for Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey

Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi was impressed with Tariq Lamptey's performance against Arsenal despite playing in an unfamiliar position,

Lamptey was deployed on the left side of the Albion defence at the Emirates Stadium and played an important role in their 3-1 Carabao Cup victory.

The Ghana international Eddie Nketiah put the hosts ahead with his 11th goal in 12 Carabao Cup appearances, but Brighton stormed back.

Danny Welbeck equalised from the spot and Kaoru Mitoma and Lamptey scored on the break to send Brighton through.

“Lamptey on left: “I did not want to play with Estupinan but he (Lamptey) can play left side and I think he played well.”

The 22-year-old is set to feature in his first tournament for Ghana after deciding to play for the West Africans earlier this year.

He will be included in the final 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar.