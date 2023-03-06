Brighton boss gives positive update on Tariq Lamptey following injury against West Ham

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi said Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey suffered a minor injury in their Premier League win over West Ham on Saturday.

Lamptey was substituted in the 16th minute of the game and replaced by Joel Veltman as Brighton went on to win 4-0.

De Zerbi provided an injury update, stating that the injury is not a major concern and that Lamptey could be available for the upcoming international break. He said, "It's not a big problem. It's a small injury."

This news will come as a relief for Black Stars coach Chris Hughton, who is already dealing with the absence of Alidu Seidu of Clermont Foot, who is out for a month.

Hughton is likely to have Lamptey for Ghana's doubleheader against Angola, with the first leg taking place on March 25 in Kumasi. The return leg is scheduled for Luanda four days later.