Ghana's No. 1

Brighton boss Hürzeler hails Tariq Lamptey’s commitment after signing new deal

Published on: 09 June 2025
Brighton boss Hürzeler hails Tariq Lamptey's commitment after signing new deal

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler says Tariq Lamptey’s contract extension is a big boost as the club looks to build momentum ahead of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

The Ghana international has agreed to stay with the Seagulls for one more year, ending speculation about a potential move away this summer.

The 24-year-old, who made his Brighton debut in 2020, has become one of the club’s most dynamic wide players.

“We are delighted Tariq is staying with us,” Hurzeler said. “He’s a player who brings pace, energy and intelligence to our game. He wants to help the team achieve its goals, and that kind of attitude is exactly what we need.”

Lamptey made 20 appearances across all competitions last season, contributing three goals and two assists.

Since joining Brighton from Chelsea, he has racked up 122 appearances, scoring five times and assisting 12.

