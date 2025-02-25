GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Brighton boss Hurzeler praises Antoine Semenyo ahead of Bournemouth clash

Published on: 25 February 2025
BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 28: Antoine Semenyo of AFC Bournemouth celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Burnley FC at Vitality Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler has acknowledged the attacking threat of Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo and his Bournemouth teammates ahead of their Premier League encounter on Tuesday.

Speaking in his pre-match interview, Hurzeler highlighted the qualities of Semenyo, Justin Kluivert, Dango Ouattara, and David Brooks, stressing their speed and athleticism.

“We know that Bournemouth is very fast, very athletic with the front three of Semenyo, (Justin) Kluivert, (Dango) Ouattara, (David) Brooks if he is playing. They are fast, all athletic, all very good in transition but in the end, it’s about trying to control the game…trying to avoid these transition moments,” he said.

Semenyo has been in fine form this season, registering seven goals and four assists in 24 Premier League appearances. His contributions have helped Bournemouth climb to sixth in the standings, ahead of ninth-placed Brighton.

Before their 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on February 1, Bournemouth’s last loss was a 2-1 defeat against Brighton on November 23, 2024.

