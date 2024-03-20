Brighton-bound Ibrahim Osman trains for the first time with the Black Stars

FC Nordsjaelland forward Ibrahim Osman took part in his first training session with the Black Stars after receiving his maiden national team call-up.

The Brighton-bound winger travelled to Morocco on Monday to join his teammates for preparations ahead of the international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda.

Osman could make his debut for the Black Stars against the Super Eagles on Friday before potentially adding another appearance in the match against Uganda next Tuesday.

The talented forward is regarded as a key player for new coach Otto Addo's rebuilding of the Black Stars.

Alongside fellow Right to Dream Academy graduates Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah, the exciting players will be the core of the new Ghana team.

The teen sensation signed for English Premier League side Brighton in January after the Seagulls beat competition from Fulham, West Ham and Arsenal. However, he will officially join the club in the summer.

Osman has been in fine form this season, scoring five goals across all competitions.