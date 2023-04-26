Brighton, Brentford and Fulham to battle for signature of Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil

Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil is set to be a subject of a transfer battle in the summer as European and Premier League clubs are after his signature as reported by The Telegraph.

Paintsil has been in superb form for KRC Genk, who are currently topping the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

Brentford, Fulham, and Brighton have all sent scouts this season to watch the Black Stars winger and have been impressed by the 25-year-old being involved in a combined 28 goals across all competitions in the 2022-23 campaign.

Paintsil has been a standout performer this season with his 14 goals and 14 assists during the regular campaign, with the championship play-offs still to come.

Paintsil’s goals-and-assist contribution has made him the most productive African player in Europe this season, with two more than Napoli striker Victor Osimhen (21 goals and 4 assists) and also ahead of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

The highly-rated footballer moved from Tema Youth FC in the Ghanaian top-flight to join Hungarian giants Ferencvaros on loan in 2017.

He was an instant hit in the Hungarian League where he scored 10 goals and provided 7 assists in 27 appearances.

His performance in Hungary attracted a lot of suitors and was later transferred to Genk for around €3.5 million.

Paintsil has also had a loan spell in the Turkish Superlig where he scored 11 goals in 33 matches.