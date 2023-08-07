Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi responds to Mohammed Kudus transfer rumours

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi has addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding Ajax player Mohammed Kudus.

While the Ghanaian midfielder is reportedly on the radar for a potential move to England, De Zerbi has indicated that he is not actively pursuing this transfer.

Recent reports from The Athletic suggest that Ajax and Brighton have tentatively agreed on the transfer of Kudus. The midfielder could be making the switch to Brighton, a team set to compete in the Europa League next season, for a fee of approximately 49 million euros.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has been closely monitoring the situation and has shared some remarks made by De Zerbi during a press conference.

"I have no idea what the situation of the deal is, we have enough attackers," commented the Brighton coach. He further added, "We'll see at the end of the transfer window."

Kudus recently featured in an exhibition match against Borussia Dortmund on Sunday afternoon. He was substituted around ten minutes before the end of the match, making way for new signing Carlos Forbs.