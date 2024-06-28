Brighton defender Lamptey praises incoming Ghanaian teammate Osman

Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey is excited to welcome his compatriot Ibrahim Osman to English Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion.

Osman, a highly-rated young forward, has signed with Brighton for a transfer fee of £16 million.

Lamptey spoke highly of Osman, highlighting his talent and work ethic. "You know that Ibrahim Osman is a really good player," Lamptey said, as quoted by The Argus.

"He's young but he's really good, he's hardworking, so I'm really excited to welcome him into the squad."

The two players are already familiar, having been teammates on the Ghanaian national team.

Lamptey looks forward to mentoring Osman during his first season in England's top league.

"We've already spoken about it at the last camp," Lamptey revealed. "He's a good guy and I think he'll do well, so I'll help him out and he'll be good just to enjoy his football, that's what it's about."

With Lamptey's guidance and Osman's raw talent, both players have the potential to make a significant impact for Brighton in the upcoming season.