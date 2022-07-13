Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey always wanted to play for Ghana-  Ex-Ghana FA official reveals 

Former Ghana FA Communications Director Sannie Daara has revealed that Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey contacted him years ago on playing for the Black Stars.

The 23-year-old was among the five players to have switched nationality to play for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The astute Ghanaian journalist said the Brighton defender sent him a message some years back on playing for the Black Stars.

“ Tariq Lamptey wrote the me that he wanted to play for the Black Stars five years ago. I still have that message on my phone. Most of these players want to play for Ghana. I am happy the GFA was able to convince these young players to switch nationality”.

Sannie Daara who currently works with CAF, said players switching nationality to play for the Black Stars will help strengthen the Ghana team ahead of the World Cup.

“Even if they are switching because of the World Cup, we are going to benefit. We must be truthful; our team is not formidable and we qualified for the World Cup due to lack. Going into the World Cup, we may not be lucky. That is why we need to strengthen our squad with these players”, he added.

Lamptey has represented England U21 on two occasions before switching allegiance to play for the country of his parents.