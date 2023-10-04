Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey back in Black Stars squad since World Cup

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey has returned to the Ghana squad since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Lamptey had missed previous call-ups due to injuries, but he is now fully recovered and has been included in the squad for this month's friendlies against Mexico and the United States.

The former England youth international had featured in Ghana's 26-man squad for the World Cup, making a few appearances as the team exited in the first round. However, he subsequently missed out on the national team's five games due to his injuries.

Lamptey's impressive performances in this season's Premier League with Brighton have earned him a recall to the national team. His ability to play as both a right-back and a left-back has been particularly noteworthy under coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Black Stars are scheduled to play Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Saturday, October 14, followed by a match against the United States of America on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.

These friendly matches are considered crucial for preparing the team for the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers in November and the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Ghana coach Chris Hughton will use these matches to fine-tune tactics, assess player form, and enhance team cohesion in preparation for the upcoming challenges. Lamptey's return adds depth and versatility to the squad, providing more options for the team's defensive setup.