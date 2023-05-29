Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey delighted with club's historic European qualification

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey has expressed his delight at the club's achievement of securing European football for the first time in their history.

The Seagulls, under the guidance of manager Roberto De Zerbi, finished in an impressive sixth place on the league table, earning them a spot in the prestigious Europa League.

In an interview with Citi Breakfast Show, Lamptey shared his excitement about the prospect of playing in Europe next season.

"Qualifying to play in Europe is amazing," the Ghanaian defender said. "It is the first time in the history of the club, and it is very exciting to be part of this achievement."

Lamptey's energetic and dynamic performances were a key factor in Brighton's successful campaign until an unfortunate injury sustained against West Ham United prematurely ended his season.

Despite the setback, the 23-year-old managed to make 23 appearances across all competitions and even found the back of the net once.

The achievement of securing European football has been a major milestone for Brighton, a club that has steadily progressed in recent years.

With the upcoming Europa League campaign, the Seagulls will have an opportunity to compete against some of the top teams in European football, showcasing their talent on a bigger stage.