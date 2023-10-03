GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 03 October 2023
Brighton forward Danny Welbeck reveals how he was booed by his family on England debut against Ghana

 

Brighton and Hove Albion star, Danny Welbeck has disclosed how his family friends and cousins were against his decision to make his England debut against Ghana. 

The England striker, who was born to Ghanaian parents in Manchester, made his first senior appearance for the Three Lions in an international friendly against the Black Stars on March 29, 2011.

While coming on for Ashley Young in the 1-1 draw, he heard boos from the stands from his family.

"My mom and dad are from Ghana. It was mad, it was like a bittersweet moment. Obviously I walk out at Wembley, coming on on the sidelines, I've a lot of family friends in the stand and coming on I heard a lot of boos. Speaking to my cousins after the game, they were like, yes, we were booing you," he told Andrew Mensah on Football on TNT.

The lanky forward went on to make 42 appearances, scoring 16 goals for the European nation.

Meanwhile, in an exciting game at Wembley, Andy Carrol gave the host the lead before Asamoah Gyan magically equalized for Ghana after dummying Joleon Lescott before driving the ball into the net.

Watch video below:

 

