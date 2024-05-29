Brighton forward Simon Adingra pays for surgery of Ghanaian girl who lost her leg through accident

Ivory Coast winger, Simon Adingra provided funds for the surgery of a five-year-old Ghanaian girl who lost her leg in an accident that claimed the lives of 20 people.

The young girl, known as Patience, survived the fatal accident with her mum but unfortunately had her leg amputated due to the crash in 2021.

After almost two years, the healing leg is now set for prosthetics and there was a public appeal to support the acquisition of the artificial leg.

Through social media influencer and philanthropist, Nana Tea, Patience and her mother were flown to the United Kingdom with the support of Adingra for her leg to be replaced.

Adingra met Patience in London as she went through the process of getting a prosthetic leg.

"Simon Adingra the football superstar was here to visit the little girl (Patience) who survived the motor accident that took the lives of 20 people,” Nana Tea wrote on Instagram.

“She and her mom were the only survivors but unfortunately, she has lost her leg. Mr. Adingra was part of the people who supported our trip to the UK to get her a prosthetic leg at the Doctor's Clinic.

“He came around to say hello and wish her a speedy recovery. God bless you sir and everyone supporting this.”

Adingra started his football education in Ghana with the Right to Dream Academy before leaving for Denmark to continue his career.

The Brighton star was the star of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after excelling in the final against Nigeria as the host won the tournament.