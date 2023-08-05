Brighton & Hove Albion set to sign Mohammed Kudus from Ajax in record transfer

Brighton & Hove Albion are on the verge of making a historic signing, with an agreement in principle reached with Ajax to acquire the services of attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

The potential deal, subject to finalisation, is reported to be in the region of €40 million (£34.5 million; $44 million), which would break the club's previous record set earlier this summer when they signed Joao Pedro for just under £30 million.

Kudus is said to be close to agreeing on personal terms with the Premier League club, a move that is driven by Brighton's head coach, Roberto De Zerbi, who views Kudus as a key target for his team.

The 23-year-old has attracted significant attention from other clubs, notably Chelsea, who expressed an interest in him last month. However, Brighton seem determined to secure Kudus' services.

Although Kudus is currently under contract at Ajax until 2025, he turned down a one-year extension in April and is eager to leave the Johan Cruyff Arena. Having spent three successful seasons in Amsterdam, Kudus has amassed an impressive record, scoring 16 goals in 63 Eredivisie matches.

Moreover, his talents extend to the international stage, where he has netted seven goals in 24 appearances for Ghana, including two crucial goals during the 2022 World Cup in a memorable 3-2 group-stage victory over South Korea.

If the deal with Ajax is finalised, Brighton & Hove Albion will secure a valuable addition to their squad, and fans will be excited to see Kudus showcase his skills in the highly competitive Premier League.