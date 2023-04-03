Brighton & Hove Albion's Tariq Lamptey likely to stay out for more months

Brighton & Hove Albion fans have been left disappointed as their manager, Roberto De Zerbi, hinted that Tariq Lamptey may be out of action for more months due to an injury sustained in a match against West Ham United last month.

Lamptey, who was substituted in the 16th minute of the match, was expected to be fit for the Black Stars' back-to-back games against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. However, he failed to recover in time and was replaced by Kingsley Schindler.

Speaking ahead of their match against Bournemouth on Tuesday at the Vitality Stadium, De Zerbi revealed that Lamptey's injury was a difficult situation.

"It's a difficult situation, we will see in the next week [about Tariq]," De Zerbi said. "To have some solution on the bench in the coming weeks is important. In the last game, we finished with Solly March and Pascal Gross [in defence]."

Lamptey has been a key player for Brighton this season, making 20 appearances in the Premier League campaign. He was also a member of the Black Stars squad that featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Brighton fans will be hoping for a quick recovery for the enterprising defender, as they look to secure their Premier League status for next season.