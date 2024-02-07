Brighton land highly-rated attacker Ibrahim Osman from Nordsjaelland

Brighton & Hove Albion have agreed a deal with Nordsjaelland to sign highly-rated attacker Ibrahim Osman.

The 19-year-old Ghanaian player has been sought after by numerous clubs, but Brighton have successfully negotiated a transfer, which will see Osman join the club in the summer.

According to reports, West Ham were also interested in signing Osman during the January transfer window, but the deal fell through due to agent fees or possibly due to a breakdown in communication.

Brighton have reportedly offered around €19.5 million for Osman's services, which has been accepted by Nordsjaelland. The player has already undergone a medical ahead of the move being formally announced.

Osman has made 27 appearances for Nordsjaelland, scoring twice, since making his debut for the club last season.

He joined Nordsjaelland from the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana, following in the footsteps of Brighton's Ivorian forward Simon Adingra, who also began his career at the same academy before moving to Nordsjaelland.

Osman will also join former Right to Dream graduate and Nordsjaelland star Mohammed Kudus in the Premier League, as the attacking midfielder plays for West Ham.

Brighton have been active in the transfer market recently, securing the signings of Argentine left-back Valentin Barco from Boca Juniors and Romanian winger Adrian Mazilu from FCV Varul in the January transfer window.