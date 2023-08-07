Brighton manager casts doubt on Mohammed Kudus transfer

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi has provided an update on the reported move to sign Ghana international Mohammed Kudus from Ajax.

Reports claim Brighton are on the verge of making a historic signing, with an agreement in principle reached with Ajax to acquire the services of Kudus.

The potential deal, subject to finalisation, is reported to be in the region of €40 million, which would break the club's previous record set earlier this summer when they signed Joao Pedro for just under £30 million.

Kudus is said to be close to agreeing on personal terms with the Premier League club, a move that is driven by Brighton's head coach, Roberto De Zerbi, who views Kudus as a key target for his team.

However, speaking at a press conference, De Zerbi has expressed uncertainty about the potential deal taking place this week.

He mentioned that the club currently has a surplus of attackers but would assess the situation closer to the end of the summer transfer window.

"I don’t know the situation with that deal… we have a lot of strikers," De Zerbi stated, adding, "We will see at the end of the window."

Meanwhile, Kudus has recovered from a minor injury and participated in a friendly match for Ajax against Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

Although Kudus is currently under contract at Ajax until 2025, he turned down a one-year extension in April and is eager to leave the Johan Cruyff Arena. Having spent three successful seasons in Amsterdam, Kudus has amassed an impressive record, scoring 16 goals in 63 Eredivisie matches.