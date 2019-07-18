Brighton, Southampton chase Ghanaian forward Francis Amuzu

Ghanaian born Belgium forward Francis Amuzu has popped up on the radar of English Premier League sides Brighton and Hove Albion and Southampton.

The Premier League duo are reported to be interested in the Ghanaian who has a year left on his contract with Belgian giants Anderlecht.

According to Het Laatste Nieuws, the 19-year is yet to agree new terms with the Purple and Whites who are struggling to meet his demands.

This has left the door open for him to begin talks with the Premier League clubs.

Other clubs from Germany are also interested in the forward, who made 35 appearances in all competitions for Anderlecht last season.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has already brought in an exciting winger from the Pro League in the shape of Moussa Djenepo, so Amuzu may well be another wide man through the door the Saints.

Amuzu is versatile winger who prefers to play on the left but is also more than capable of starring on the right or through the middle.