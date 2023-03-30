Brighton star Danny Welbeck donates jerseys to youth team in Ghana

English striker Danny Welbeck has donated jerseys and footballs to a youth football team in Nkawie Panin in the Ashanti Region.

The former Manchester United forward presented Brighton & Hove Albion jerseys to the team as they prepare for the juvenile league.

The presentation was done on behalf of the player by his the family in Ghana as part of his support for the development of the game.

"The Local club in Nkawie Panin look ready this season . Big shout out to Brighton and Buzz the kit man for helping my family kit out the squad," he wrote on Twitter.

Welbeck was born in England to Ghanaian parents and ended up representing the Three Lions at international level.

The 32-year-old plays for Brighton in the English Premier League and has been an integral part of manager Roberto De Zerbi's side.

Brighton are pushing for an European finish as they sit seventh on the table.