Brighton star Tariq Lamptey eager to welcome compatriot Ibrahim Osman

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey has expressed his enthusiasm for the arrival of his compatriot Ibrahim Osman from FC Nordsjaelland.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate secured a transfer to Brighton from FC Nordsjaelland in February in a deal worth £16m but the 19-year-old will join the club on July 1.

Lamptey, who is already established at the Premier League club, looks forward to welcoming Osman and supporting his integration into the team.

"He’s a good guy and I think he’ll do well so I’ll help him out and he’ll be good just to enjoy his football, that’s what it’s about," Lamptey said, highlighting his readiness to assist Osman.

Lamptey, 23, also praised Osman's skills and work ethic, emphasising his excitement about Osman joining Brighton.

"You know that he’s a really good player. He’s young but he’s really good, he’s hardworking so I’m really excited to welcome him into the squad. We’ve already spoken about it at the last camp," he added.

Having been part of Brighton’s historic European debut last season, Lamptey anticipates another memorable season ahead, buoyed by the potential contributions of Osman.

Both players recently represented Ghana in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, where they secured crucial victories against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR), revitalizing Ghana’s hopes of qualifying for the tournament.