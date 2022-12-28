GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Brighton star Tariq Lamptey hosts U-15 tournament in native Ghana

Published on: 28 December 2022
Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey has organised a U-15 tournament in Ghana to find the next generation of football stars.

The Tariq Lamptey U-15 Cup, happening at the McDan Astro Turf in Labadi, a peri-urban town in Ghana's capital Accra, has been heavily funded by the Premier League right-back.

Four teams are competing for the grand prize and other prizes provided by the organisers, led by Lamptey, who was unable to attend due to club obligations.

It is the second time Lamptey has organised the same event. The Tariq Lamptey Cup was held at Cape Coast Stadium the previous year.

Children in the Ghanaian village of Nuaso, which is close to Odumase Krobo in the Eastern Region, received football equipment from the Tariq Lamptey foundation in 2020.

The former England youth international was named to Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and made two appearances.

He switched to Ghana earlier this year and has made four appearances.

