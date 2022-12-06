Brighton striker Danny Welbeck reveals no approach from Ghana

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck has revealed that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) did not formally contact him regarding a potential change of nationality from England to Ghana.

The 32-year-old, whose parents are Ghanaians, was born in Manchester and made his senior Three Lions debut in 2011 as a substitute against Ghana in an international friendly at Wembley Stadium.

Welbeck, capped 42 times by England and scored 16 goals, admitted it was not difficult to decide to represent his country of birth on the field.

“There wasn’t like an official approach from Ghana to come and play for them or anything like that, so it wasn’t as hard as a decision like people would have thought,” he told the YouTube channel, Michael Dapaah, in an interview.

“It was natural for me because I’ve been playing for England since I was 14 so it’s like a natural progression to try and reach that next step.

“You know you want to get to the next stage group, 19, 21, and the senior team.”

The former Manchester United and Arsenal star said making his senior England debut against the country of his parents is a memory he will always keep with him.

“I remember this game because I made my debut against Ghana,” Welbeck added.

“It was like my family, not in the England section, and they are like boo; they were booing along as well, so it was a mad moment, but one that is definitely a highlight.”