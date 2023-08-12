Brighton target Mohammed Kudus scores superb goal in Ajax's impressive win

Mohammed Kudus began his 2023/24 Dutch Eredivisie season in style, showcasing his prowess on the pitch with a dazzling performance that included a superb goal.

The Ghana star played a pivotal role in their commanding 4-1 victory over Heracles Almelo at the Johan Cruijff ArenA stadium.

Amid swirling speculations regarding his future, with strong interest from Premier League club Brighton, Kudus remained unfazed and took to the field with determination. The reports of an impending agreement between Brighton and Ajax didn't deter him, as he was not only named in the starting lineup but also turned in an exceptional performance, completing an impressive seven dribbles.

Despite initially falling behind, Ajax managed to level the score before halftime, setting the stage for their eventual 4-1 triumph. Kudus played a crucial role in Ajax's victorious start to the season, contributing significantly to the team's success.

The 23-year-old displayed his skillset with 60 touches on the ball and a remarkable 85 percent passing accuracy throughout the match.

Kudus could still leave Ajax this summer, as manager Maurice Steijn has said that anything can happen with the talented attacking midfielder, who is also wanted by Chelsea and Arsenal.