Brighton's Tariq Lamptey aims to help Ghana win AFCON

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey has expressed his eagerness to represent Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and help the national team secure victory in the tournament.

Lamptey, who is yet to make an appearance at the AFCON, considers winning the competition with Ghana as an "amazing" achievement.

Ghana, a powerhouse in African football, last clinched the AFCON title in 1982. Their recent performance in the tournament was disappointing, as they suffered a surprising group stage exit in the last edition, losing to debutants Comoros. Lamptey hopes to be a part of the team that brings back the glory days for Ghana.

Having only switched his nationality before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Lamptey is keen to make his mark in the AFCON. Although he missed the recent AFCON qualifier against Madagascar due to injury, he is focused on regaining full fitness and competitive form in order to contribute to the team's success.

In an interview with Joy Sports, Lamptey expressed his excitement about the prospect of playing in the AFCON, saying, "I am very excited. Obviously, there are a few steps before that - qualification first and league games I have to play to get myself into a competitive form. But it's an amazing competition, and the ultimate goal will be to go and lift it."

The 22-year-old right-back is currently working on recovering from his injury, aiming to return to peak performance. Ghana has the opportunity to secure qualification for the upcoming AFCON with a point or a win in their next game against Madagascar.