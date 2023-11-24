Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey returns to training after Injury layoff, boosting Black Stars' hopes for AFCON 2023

Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey has returned to training with Brighton and Hove Albion after recovering from an injury that kept him sidelined for several weeks.

The right-back player is now in contention to feature in the club's upcoming Premier League match against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Lamptey sustained the injury while playing for Brighton in a UEFA Europa League game against Marseille in early October and has since missed several games for both club and country. He sat out the Black Stars' international friendlies against Mexico and the USA last month, as well as the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.

However, Lamptey has now fully recovered from the injury and has rejoined the Brighton squad in training. His return comes as a significant boost for both Brighton and the Black Stars of Ghana, as he is considered an important player for both teams.

With the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament approaching, Lamptey's availability will be a welcome relief for the Black Stars. The tournament is scheduled to take place in Ivory Coast between January and February 2024, and Lamptey is expected to play a key role in Ghana's campaign.

Brighton fans will also be pleased to see Lamptey back in action, as he has been an integral part of the team's defence since joining from Chelsea in 2020. With his pace, skill, and experience, Lamptey adds depth and quality to the Brighton squad, and his presence could make a significant difference in the team's performance.