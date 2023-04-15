Brighton's Tariq Lamptey ruled out of Chelsea clash

Brighton & Hove Albion right-back Tariq Lamptey will miss the upcoming match against his former club Chelsea.

The Ghana defender has been out of action for a month now and is yet to recover, according to his club boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Lamptey last played on March 4 in Brighton's 4-0 win over West Ham, where he only played for 16 minutes before getting injured.

Since then, he has been out of action and also missed Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola last month.

“Lamptey is not available to play for us, it is bad news for us," De Zerbi said ahead of the Chelsea game.

“He is important for us because he has different characteristics, different qualities to Joel Veltman," he added.

Lamptey has made 20 league appearances for Brighton and has been a key player for the club, who currently sit in seventh place on the table with 46 points.