Brilliant Fatawu Issahaku scores hat-trick as Leicester City edge closer to Premier League promotion

Fatawu Isshaku delivered a man-of-the-match performance as Leicester City secured a commanding 5-0 victory over Southampton, edging closer to a return to the Premier League.

The Ghana winger's hat-trick, along with goals from Wilfried Ndidi and Jamie Vardy, sealed a dominant win for Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

The decisive moment arrived in the 25th minute when Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall set up Fatawu with a precise pass, allowing him to calmly slot the ball past Alex McCarthy. Despite Southampton's complaints about a potential foul and offside in the build-up, the goal stood.

After halftime, Leicester continued their dominance. Ndidi headed in a cross from Stephy Mavididi just after the hour mark to extend their lead.

Fatawu then showcased his skill with a brilliant strike from outside the box for his second goal.

The Ghanaian winger turned provider for Leicester's fourth goal, setting up Vardy with a low cross that the striker converted at the near post.

Fatawu completed his hat-trick in style, finishing off Vardy's cross to cap off a swift counter-attack.

Currently on loan from Sporting Lisbon, the 20-year-old Fatawu has been impressive in the Championship this season, tallying six goals and 12 assists. Leicester's win puts them on the brink of promotion, needing just one more victory, which they aim to secure against Preston next Monday night.