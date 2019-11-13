BringBackTheLove can only be achieved on the pitch - Ghana captain Andre Ayew

Ghana captain Andre Ayew says the Ghana Football Association campaign under the theme ‘#BringBackTheLove’ can be achieved if the players achieve the results on the pitch.

The campaign which aims at rallying fans behind the various national teams saw the Black Stars making stops en route to Cape Coast for 2021 AFCON qualifier against South Africa.

The team interacted with the fans and shared some paraphernalia.

According to the Swansea City player , Ghanaians have not abandoned the team but are unhappy the country is unable to break its jinx of winning the AFCON title which has eluded Ghana for the past 37 years and counting.

"Ghanaians love their football and in every corner people talk about our actions on the field. I think is a sign that the love is there but we are not happy especially because the trophy has not come home in a while”, he said in an interview.

“It's not true we have done well over the past year considering our appearances at the World Cup, African Cup, among others just but we have not just been lucky”.

"We as players should rather not give up, we should fight on the pitch and give fans the needed results and am sure they would be with us, so we can make sure the love will come again”, he concluded.

The Black Stars will take on South Africa in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Cape Coast Stadium on 14 November.

The Stars will be hoping to win the game for the fans to drive the agenda and win the love back.