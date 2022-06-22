Bristol City coach Nigel Pearson confident Antoine Semenyo will return stronger after injury set-back 

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has backed Antoine Semenyo to come back stronger after his injury.

The 24-year-old sustained an injury whilst on international duty with Ghana for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and Central Africa Republic last month.

The Ghanaian striker have been ruled out for 12 weeks and is expected back to action in the beginning of September.

Bristol City have been handed a big blow as Semenyo will miss the start of preseason.

Semenyo was sidelined with a knee injury 12 months ago and returned to help Bristol City's attack last season scoring eight goals and 12 assists in 31 league appearances.

Nigel Pearson is confident Semenyo can deal with the current injury-setback and bounce back stronger due to his experience.

"It's a frustration for him. He had a really good second half of the season and he's an exciting player. But we just have to see how that one goes.

"What's important for him is that he continues to be the type of player, he learned a lot last year when he was out injured, he studies his own game and he's very ambitious.

"I'm delighted for him and his family that he made his debut for Ghana and his federation were very diligent in making sure they looked after him and that he came back so we could make decisions on how to deal with his shin problem.

"We'll see, I don't know how long he'll be about for at this moment in time but he'll be fine."

Antoine Semenyo has attracted interests from several clubs in the Championship and Europe following his impressive performance last season.