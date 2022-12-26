Bristol City extends Antoine Semenyo's contract amid interest from clubs 

Bristol City has activated the option to extend Antoine Semenyo's contract for another season, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

Semenyo's contract was set to expire next summer following his deal signed in 2019.

The Ghana forward has been the subject of interest from several clubs as the January transfer window approaches.

Semenyo was in Qatar for the World Cup with the Ghana national team and his market value has increased.

Bristol City coach Nigel Pearson says the club wants to keep its best players and also for financial security thus the reason for extending the contract of the Ghana international.

“Antoine, we’ve activated his extension. We have to protect our interests,” Pearson said.

When asked if things can happen next month without a significant sale,

he added: “Yes, they can. But then you’ve got to remember we will still have to meet financial fair play regulations and so obviously a sale would make that situation a lot easier to deal with, but the reality is that we would prefer to keep our best players.

“Our fanbase doesn’t want to know that we’re just looking to cash-in on our best players because why would they then look forward with any optimism. So, what we have to do is try and get the balance right.”