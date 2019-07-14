Bristol City leading race to snap up Arsenal striker Eddie Nkekiah on loan

Championship side Bristol City are the frontrunners to land striker Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal.

The Gunners are ready to send out the Ghanaian youngster out on loan from from game time.

Arsenal believe Nketiah would be better served having a full season in the Championship than being a bit-part campaign at the Emirates.

Several clubs including some Premier League outfits, have enquired about the 20-year-old.

But Robins manager Lee Johnson has a good track record for giving up-and-coming players a run.