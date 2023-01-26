Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson confirms imminent departure of Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo

Bristol City manager, Nigel Pearson has revealed that Ghana international Antoine Semenyo, has been granted permission to hold talks with AFC Bournemouth ahead of an imminent move to the English Premier League.

The 22-year-old is having his medicals at the moment and he is expected to sign a three-year deal worth 10 million pounds plus add-ons.

“As we stand, Antoine is in discussions with Bournemouth, I can confirm that,” said Pearson.

“The driver of those types of situations are two clubs agreeing a fee. That’s happened now and the club will at some point disclose what that is but not today at a press conference," he added.

“He’s been given permission to speak to the club and there will be an opportunity for a medical. That’s where we are with that and no real further comments on that at the moment.

“The most important fact to recognise at the moment is a fee has been agreed between the two clubs so now there are other factors to wait to see; one being a medical and one being agreeing personal terms."

Semenyo has been in blistering form for the Robbins since returning from the World Cup, scoring four goals in the English Championship in 2023.