Bristol City reject £9m bid for Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo 

Bristol City has rejected an offer of nine million pounds for Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo.

The Robins are keen on extending the stay of the Ghana international for next season.

Bristol World have revealed that an offer has been made by an unnamed club of £9m for Semenyo, which has been flatly refused by the Championship side.

Semenyo who made his debut for Ghana in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar has been on the radar of some European clubs.

Celtic, RB Salzburg and Nottingham Forest are some clubs reported to be interested in the forward.

Bristol City will be ready to sell the main striker for £15m in the transfer window should they receive an offer worth that amount.

The 22-year-old has been highly-rated for some time now and he has just produced his best campaign in terms of numbers, scoring eight times and registering 12 assists for the Robins in 31 appearances.