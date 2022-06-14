Bristol City set to hand Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo contract extension amid interests from clubs

Bristol City are in talks to extend the contract of Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo.

The 22-year-old has popped up on the radar of some top European clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Three clubs Celtic, Notthingham Forest and RB Salzburg are monitoring the situation of Antoine Semenyo over a possible move.

The Robins are hoping to keep the talented forward amid interest from these clubs.

Bristol City are in talks to extend the contract of the Black Stars striker as they intend to keep him for next season.

The Championship side have slapped a 15 million euros price tag on the striker and will not accept anything less.

Antoine's agent Tony Finnigan has confirmed that Celtic had been in touch over his client.

"I had a conversation with Strachan who rang up to ask little bits of info on the player and a bit about how I found him and what he's like as a lad," Finnigan exclusively told Football Scotland.

Antoine Semenyo enjoyed a stellar campaign with Bristol City in the 2021/22 season scoring eight goals and registering 12 assists for the Robins in 31 appearances.