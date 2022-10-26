Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo likely to attract transfer interest in January

The winter transfer window is approaching, and reports in England suggest that Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo could entice clubs to sign him.

Although Antoine Semenyo, 22, is still one of the most thrilling young forwards in the Championship, he has not quite reached the lofty heights of last season.

He had numerous Premier League clubs linked to him in the summer, and earlier this month, reports claimed that Crystal Palace was considering a January transfer for him.

The one-year extension in Semenyo's contract will undoubtedly be activated by City when it expires in the summer, but bigger sides will likely start circling again in January 2023.

Semenyo came into the season with an injury problem and missed the opening weeks. He has made 12 appearances so far and scored three goals plus two assists in the Championship.