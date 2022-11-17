Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo scores debut Ghana goal 

Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo scored his first goal for Ghana in an international friendly against Switzerland on Thursday.

Semenyo scored the second goal in the 2-0 win at Abu Dhabi's Zayed Sports City Stadium. He was in the right place at the right time to rifle the ball home, giving the Black Stars a morale-boosting victory.

Semenyo made Ghana’s 26-man squad despite not being involved in the qualifiers and he justified his inclusion against the Swiss in Abu Dhabi.

It was his fourth appearance for the Black Stars in June this year. Earlier this week, Semenyo revealed his inclusion in the Black Stars squad for the World Cup left his parents in tears.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet. It feels so real. I received a call on Monday saying that I have been selected, I was rolling around in the house, and I was excited,” he told Bristol City's media channel.

“My family is just excited as I am, my mom was crying, and my dad was crying, so it was big for them just like it is for me.”

Black Stars will start their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24 before facing South Korea and Uruguay.