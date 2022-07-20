Bristol City Women name Anita Asante as first team coach

Bristol City Women FC have named English-born Ghanaian Anita Asante as part of their coaching staff ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The 37-year-old ended an illustrious career early this year after representing England at international level. She also played for Arsenal and Aston Villa.

“I'm delighted to be here and have the opportunity to work with a great crop of players. It's a really motivated group and the staff have welcomed me in so I'm hoping I can use my knowledge and experience from my playing days in my coaching journey," she said.

"Hopefully I can bring experience from playing at several clubs at the highest level in the women's game but also my international career as well, as I have played in different countries for different managers and different styles of play."

The new first team coach has met the squad and is impressed with their intensity and dedication to the pre-season sessions, saying: "The intensity that I have seen them put into the sessions so far show that they are an ambitious group that are really connected. Their communication has been spot on and that just makes it easier for us to work with them to get them to levels where we all want to get to."

Asante won the FA Women's National Premier League five times, the Women's FA Cup four times and has one European title to her name.