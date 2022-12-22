Bristol City yet to receive concrete offer for striker Antoine Semenyo

Bristol City have yet to receive a formal offer for striker Antoine Semenyo, who is being pursued by a number of clubs.

The 22-year-contract old's expires next summer, but the Robins have the option to trigger a 12-month extension on his existing terms, giving them some bargaining power in January if they receive offers for the Ghanaian.

However, that may not deter clubs from pursuing Semenyo, with Fernabache and AFC Bournemouth believed to be among those keeping tabs on him at this time.

They aren't alone in this race, with Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers also interested in Semenyo, though it's unclear whether the trio will be able to meet Nigel Pearson's asking price.

Semenyo made substitute appearances for Ghana at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Prior to the tournament, he scored his debut Ghana goal in the friendly win over Switzerland.