Bristol Rovers dedicate win over Oxford United to departed Junior Agogo

Bristol Rovers have dedicated their victory over Oxford United in the English League One to the memory of their former striker Junior Agogo.

The former Bristol Rovers star died during the week at the age of 40.

Rovers coach Coughlan said after the 3-1 win: “It was a real shock when I heard of Junior’s death.

“I think he would be proud of the way the current Rovers team performed today in a game that was for him. I feel for his family, hoping they come through this awful time.”

Agogo played for the Gas between 2003 and 2006, scoring 41 goals in 126 appearances.