Bristol Rovers loan out Ghanaian Bernard Mensah to lower league side Maidenhead United

Bernard Mensah will move on loan to National League side Maidenhead United for the 2019/2020 season.

Signing with Rovers back in 2018 from Aldershot Town, Mensah has played in nine League One fixtures for the Gas, and will hope this loan move will lead to more upon his return.

Mensah has been part of the Rovers squad for pre-season and featured the side's first game, where they beat Yate Town 10-1.

Mensah's presence was noted, as he provided a good attacking threat and managed to grab a goal in the game.

Mensah's team for the season, Maidenhead United, are a team seemingly on the up after they finished their debut season in the National League in a promising 12th position, and will be looking to kick-on with Mensah in their ranks.

At 24, Mensah can gain first-team experience with the National League side, having had previous loan stints with Lincoln City and Aldershot Town last season.

We wish Bernard the best of luck for the coming campaign and hope he continues his great development.