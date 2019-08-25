Bristol Rovers pay emotional tribute to former striker Junior Agogo in League One win over Oxford United

English League One side, Bristol Rovers paid tribute to former striker, Manuel 'Junior' Agogo who passed away on Thursday after battling a long term stroke.

Bristol Rovers players wore a number 9 shirted Agogo jersey in honour of their former striker.1

Junior Agogo enjoyed stints in the Premier League in his prime playing for Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday, Oldham, Chester City, QPR among others.

Bristol Rovers defeated Oxford United 3-1 in that encounter to ensure Agogo's tribute was successful

Bristol Rovers coach, Graham Coughlan said the lads went out to pay respect to their hero.

"The lads put the jerseys on and I can't actually describe how tough it was yesterday. I was taken aback on Thursday when I heard the news at first, then on Friday I can't tell you how sombre the place was. It was difficult and emotional," Graham Coughlan told Bristol Live

He added, "The lads were brilliant, they wanted to go out and send a little message to Junior and thank him for not only what he did at Bristol Rovers but the career he had and the type of person and character he was. He was a special type of lad, to be fair."

Agogo's death came as a shock to many who looked forward to seeing him fully recover but unfortunately, he died at age 40.