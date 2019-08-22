British football fans pay tribute to iconic striker Junior Agogo who has died at 40

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 22 August 2019
Junior Agogo died on Thursday in London

British football fans have taken to social media to mourn iconic Ghana striker Junior Agogo who died suddenly on Thursday.

The former Nottingham Forest and Bristol Rovers attacker died at the age of 40.

The ex-Ghana international passed away in London, according to press reports in Ghana.

Agogo, who won 27 caps for his country, was hospitalised in 2015 after suffering a stroke.

The Accra-born forward played for a string of clubs in England including Sheffield Wednesday, QPR, Barnet, Bristol Rovers and Nottingham Forest.

He finished his career at Scottish outfit Hibernian in 2012.

Agogo passed away on Thursday morning in London, prompting condolences and tributes from former team-mates and clubs as well as football fans in Britain particularly for clubs he played for.

