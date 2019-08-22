British football fans pay tribute to iconic striker Junior Agogo who has died at 40

British football fans have taken to social media to mourn iconic Ghana striker Junior Agogo who died suddenly on Thursday.

The former Nottingham Forest and Bristol Rovers attacker died at the age of 40.

The ex-Ghana international passed away in London, according to press reports in Ghana.

Agogo, who won 27 caps for his country, was hospitalised in 2015 after suffering a stroke.

The Accra-born forward played for a string of clubs in England including Sheffield Wednesday, QPR, Barnet, Bristol Rovers and Nottingham Forest.

He finished his career at Scottish outfit Hibernian in 2012.

Agogo passed away on Thursday morning in London, prompting condolences and tributes from former team-mates and clubs as well as football fans in Britain particularly for clubs he played for.

Below are some of their comments

Gutting news about Junior Agogo, will never forget his performance vs Yeovil when we were down to 9 and he tore them to shreds to rescue us a point, absolutely unplayable! RIP 😢 — Ben Rogers (@TheRogers86) August 22, 2019

Junior Agogo was one of those players who came along in our darkest hour, turned us around, and made the City Ground somewhere to look forward to visiting again. Will always have a special place in the memories of our #nffc family. pic.twitter.com/huli46ZPKC — John Michael White (@johnmichaelw) August 22, 2019

RIP Junior Agogo, scored some very important goals for us in our League 1 days #nffc pic.twitter.com/Yb4qhw9urN — Thomas Newton ® (@Tnewton_1988) August 22, 2019

Such sad news! Some of my first memories watching Rovers was seeing this guy tear up defences. One of my favourite Gas players! RIP Junior Agogo. https://t.co/xy70KuMOun — Daniel Ball (@DanJBalll) August 22, 2019

Awful news that former Chester striker Junior Agogo has died at the age of just 40. Went on to have a superb career before suffering a stroke in 2015. RIP. — Dave Powell (@_DavePowell) August 22, 2019

RIP Junior Agogo, really sad news. Unplayable on his day, thoughts go to his family. #utg — Peter Dunford (@peter_dunford) August 22, 2019

RIP Junior Agogo ♥️ One of my childhood heroes following #nffc - scorer of the first live goal I ever saw at the City Ground, and played a huge part in my happiest memory following the club to date. pic.twitter.com/EMHxeh2ywe — Isaac Johnson (@IsaacJohnson95) August 22, 2019

RIP Junior Agogo 💔 absolutely gutted to hear this news. — Clair McDonald (@ClassicoDeCosta) August 22, 2019

Junior Agogo I can’t believe it RIP and thank you so much for the memories and always giving your all to our club sending love from the forest family to his family in this sad time #NFFC #RIPJUNIORAGOGO #THANKYOU — FLUXYS WORLD 🌍 (@__itshyper__) August 22, 2019