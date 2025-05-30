Broadcast Schedule Confirmed for Premier League matchday 33

The Ghana Football Association has released the official broadcast schedule for matchday 33 of the 2024/25 Premier League season, set for Sunday, June 1, 2025.

Three key fixtures will be televised live across selected TV platforms, with all matches also available via the GFA App and on the Association’s official Facebook page.

As the season reaches a thrilling climax, fans will have the chance to follow the title race, top-four battles, and relegation drama from wherever they are.

Full TV Schedule â€“ Sunday, June 1

15:00 GMT â€“ Asante Kotoko vs Medeama SC Live on Globe TV

15:00 GMT â€“ Accra Lions vs Dreams FC Live on AFA TV, Metro TV, Net 2 Television, and Original TV

With simultaneous kick-offs across the country, this weekend’s action is set to be one of the most compelling of the season.