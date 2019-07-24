Broke Ghana wasted $1.1m on Black Stars hotel bills in failed AFCON campaign

Ghana's Sports Minister has revealed that the state spent a whooping amount of $1.1m on hotel bills at the Nations Cup in Egypt.

The Minister, Hon. Isaac Asiamah disclosed the astronomical figures wasted at the competition when he presented the statement of affairs to parliament on Wednesday.

The Black Stars first lodged at the Plush Jeber Ali Hotel in the United Arab Emirates for camping before moving to Ismailia, where they stayed in luxurious Tulip Forsan Hotel.

The players for the first time were enjoying a one in a room privilege, unlike previously when two teammates shared the same room.

Despite the huge amounts of money spent on Hotel bills, the team could only manage a last 16 place.

The Black Stars of Ghana had a disastrous nations cup, after winning just a game in four matches, the country's worse performance since 2006.

Ghana will have to wait for another two years to dream of winning the Nations Cup title that has eluded the country for 37-years.