Brommapojkarna reject 4.5 million Euros MLS bid for Ghanaian sensation Ezekiel Alladoh

Brommapojkarna Reject â‚¬4.5M MLS Bid for Ghanaian Teen Sensation Ezekiel Alladoh

Swedish top-flight outfit IF Brommapojkarna have reportedly rejected a 4.5 million Euros offer from an unnamed Major League Soccer (MLS) club for the services of highly-rated Ghanaian youngster Ezekiel Alladoh, according to Swedish publication Aftonbladet.

The 19-year-old forward, who has been turning heads with his performances in the Allsvenskan, is considered one of the brightest emerging talents in Scandinavian football.

Alladoh, a product of Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions, has made an impressive impact this season, tallying 8 goals and 1 assist in 29 appearances across all competitions for Brommapojkarna.

His technical ability, composure in front of goal, and fearless attacking play have quickly made him a fan favourite at Grimsta IP and a subject of growing transfer interest from across Europe and beyond.

Premier League scouts are believed to be closely monitoring his progress, while clubs from Germany and France have also reportedly made preliminary enquiries.

With his stock rapidly rising, Brommapojkarna are holding firm on their valuation of the Ghana U20 star, indicating they expect a significantly higher figure for a potential transfer.

Seen by many as Ghana’s next big international star, Alladoh's maturity on the pitch belies his age.

He represents the new wave of talented Ghanaian players making their mark abroad, and his development is being carefully watched by national team selectors.

For now, however, Brommapojkarna are determined to keep their prized asset, at least until an offer worthy of his growing reputation lands on their table.