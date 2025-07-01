Brondby open to transfer for Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Yeboah

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Yeboah is set to begin a new phase in his career, with Danish side Brondby IF indicating they are ready to part ways with the promising attacker.

Yeboah, 22, joined Brondby in 2023 from Romanian side CFR Cluj but spent the 2024 season on loan at fellow Danish club Vejle Boldklub.

Despite flashes of potential during his stint, the former Ghana U-23 star is not expected to return to Brondby’s first team.

Brondby’s sporting director, Benjamin Schmedes, confirmed on the club’s official podcast BrondbyLyd that the club is open to transfer discussions.

“Both players [Emmanuel Yeboah and Carl Bjork] know it will be very difficult to find a place with us in Brondby. I am very open to discussing a change for both,” Schmedes said.

His loan spell at Vejle provided him with crucial game time, helping his development in the Danish top flight. He played 10 matches without finding the back of the net.

Still under contract with Brondby until 2027, Yeboah could be on the move either on loan or permanently this summer.

A switch to a club offering regular minutes could be key in reigniting his career and keeping him in contention for a future Black Stars call-up.

Yeboah previously featured for Ghana’s U-23 side and remains a player with strong potential and ambition.