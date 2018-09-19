Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie host Black Queens at his residence

Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister, Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie hosted the senior national female team, the Black Queens on their tour of the region at his residence on Tuesday.

The team, who are preparing for the Africa Women's Champions are touring the nation as part of a programme to increase the publicity for the tournament as well as rally for support.

The Queens arrived in Sunyani on Sunday from the Ashanti Region and played national women's league champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies in a friendly on Monday.

Coach Bashiry Hayford and his team before leaving the Brong Ahafo met some chiefs, the Municipal Chief Executive and the Minister.

Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie organised a small dinner for the team and urged them to prepare adequately and make sure they make themselves and the country proud at the Africa Women's Championship to be hosted in Ghana.

The team played Kumasi Sports Academy, when they arrived in the Ashanti Region, who they beat 4-0 and also recorded a 2-0 win against a select Ashanti Region side.

The tour of the regions is to give the team a change of environment after spending nearly six weeks at the Prampram Centre of Soccer Excellence as well as endear the Queens to fans.

BELOW ARE SOME PICS

Pictures courtesy NBSports