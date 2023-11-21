Brong Ahafo RFA Chairman advocates for permanent measures against hooliganism in Ghana football

Chairman of the Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association (RFA) Dr Charles Osei Antoh has called for permanent measures to address the escalating menace of hooliganism in Ghana football following an attack on Nsoatreman coach Maxwell Konadu by irate fans of Bofoakwa Tano during a Ghana Premier League match.

The disturbing incident occurred during a crucial match in week 11 at the Sunyani Coronation Park, resulting in Konadu being hospitalised. In response to the incident, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) swiftly imposed a temporary ban on Bofoakwa Tano's use of the stadium.

Dr Osei Antoh expressed his concern about the incident and emphasised the need for long-term solutions to combat hooliganism in football.

"We are going to look through the issue well and be able to put in permanent measures. Beyond that, I think the perpetrators should be brought to book," stated Dr. Osei Antoh in an interview with Citi Sports.

Highlighting the paramount importance of safety at football stadia, Dr Osei Antoh stressed that addressing violence at sporting venues is crucial. Drawing from personal experience, he noted, "It should be done because I have been a victim before, and so I understand these issues. People come to the venues not understanding what football means."

The incident involving Coach Maxwell Konadu has prompted a renewed focus on the need for comprehensive measures to ensure the safety and security of players, coaches, and fans at football matches in Ghana.