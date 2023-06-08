Brong Ahafo RFA chairman calls for the construction of a national stadium in region

Chairman of the Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association Ralphael Gyambrah, has recently urged the Ghanaian government to construct a national stadium in the region to improve the quality of football.

He emphasized that the region holds significant importance as the spiritual home of football in Ghana and highlighted the abundant talent and passionate fan base present there.

The Ghana Premier League as well as other lower-tier competitions have suffered significant setbacks due to the poor nature of the pitches.

Gyambrah has therefore called upon the appropriate authorities to take immediate action and establish the proposed sporting facility in recognition of the region's rich football culture.

“When we continue to put this narrative out there that we are the spiritual home of football and we’ve done so much for the development of the game, private entities and government may want to take a second look at the region and say maybe it’s time to put up an edifice to serve the people of the Brong Ahafo region,” he told Citi FM on the sidelines of a press soiree for the 2023 All Star Festival.

Four teams from the region, including Aduana Stars, are competing in the current Ghana Premier League campaign, while another heavyweight in Bofoakwa Tano recently qualified for next season.